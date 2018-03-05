Murder suspect extradited to Muscogee Co. Jail following high-sp - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Murder suspect extradited to Muscogee Co. Jail following high-speed chase

(Source: Muscogee County Jail) (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus murder suspect has been extradited to the Muscogee County Jail.

Jamar Pipkin, 23, was arrested following a high-speed chase in Harris County on Friday, March 2.

Pipkin was wanted for the murder of Jahwon Armstead, who died on Curry Street on Nov. 28, 2017.

He has been charged with the following offenses:

  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Giving a false name
  • No proof of insurance
  • Reckless driving
  • Obstruction of a police officer
  • Simple battery
  • Possession of a firearm or knife during a commission of a crime

He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

