Murder suspect extradited to Muscogee Co. Jail following high-speed chase

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus murder suspect has been extradited to the Muscogee County Jail.



Jamar Pipkin, 23, was arrested following a high-speed chase in Harris County on Friday, March 2.

Pipkin was wanted for the murder of Jahwon Armstead, who died on Curry Street on Nov. 28, 2017.

He has been charged with the following offenses:

Failure to maintain lane

Giving a false name

No proof of insurance

Reckless driving

Obstruction of a police officer

Simple battery

Possession of a firearm or knife during a commission of a crime

He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

