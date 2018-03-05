Auburn man arrested for drawing graffiti on businesses downtown - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Auburn man arrested for drawing graffiti on businesses downtown

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Auburn Police) (Source: Auburn Police)
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

An Auburn man has been arrested after allegedly drawing graffiti on businesses in Auburn. 

Elliott Glover, 20, was arrested March 1 after an investigation into several incidents of damage to structures and buildings in the downtown area that were reported Feb. 19.

Glover became a suspect and was identified from surveillance video as one of the individuals responsible for the crimes. He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

Glover was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was eligible for a $500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible. 

