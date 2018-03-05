Miss Georgia reads to Columbus elementary students

Miss Georgia 2017 was the mystery reader for a group of St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Kindergarten and Pre-K students in Columbus Monday.

Alyssa Beasley’s visit was part of Read Across America, an annual reading motivation and awareness program that encourages children in every community to celebrate reading.

"I ask them what their favorite books are. We do little tests where I ask, ‘have you heard of Dr. Seuss and have you heard of this author?’ They raise their hands and we talk about our favorite books. It's just a way to keep them engaged and to think about what they are doing on a daily says," Beasley.

In addition to visits from mystery reader, St. Anne-Pacelli elementary students are celebrating reading by participating in a variety of March Madness-themed events and activities throughout the month.

