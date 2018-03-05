'Students and the Cyber World' forum to be held in Phenix City

The Phenix City School District is inviting the public to attend a forum that will focus on students and the cyber world.

The forum will take place at the Professional Development Center Tuesday, March 6 at 9:30 a.m. EST. The event will be presented by Special Agents Jake Frith and Bobby Moore.

The following topics will be covered:

How quickly children are contacted by non-age appropriate predators on the internet

Phone applications students are using today, how the apps work, and what parents need to know

How parents can be involved in their children’s social media life while giving them the space to be independent

Indicators your child is a victim

Reminder to treat your child as a victim and not as a suspect

Laws pertaining to the cyber world and students

Case examples

Question and answer session

The Professional Development Center is located at 1700 16th Ave. N., Phenix City, AL.

