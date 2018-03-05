'Students and the Cyber World' forum to be held in Phenix City - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

'Students and the Cyber World' forum to be held in Phenix City

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

The Phenix City School District is inviting the public to attend a forum that will focus on students and the cyber world.

The forum will take place at the Professional Development Center Tuesday, March 6 at 9:30 a.m. EST. The event will be presented by Special Agents Jake Frith and Bobby Moore.

The following topics will be covered:

  • How quickly children are contacted by non-age appropriate predators on the internet
  • Phone applications students are using today, how the apps work, and what parents need to know
  • How parents can be involved in their children’s social media life while giving them the space to be independent
  • Indicators your child is a victim
  • Reminder to treat your child as a victim and not as a suspect
  •  Laws pertaining to the cyber world and students
  • Case examples
  • Question and answer session

The Professional Development Center is located at 1700 16th Ave. N., Phenix City, AL.

