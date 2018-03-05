Army Field Band and Chorus' concert tour visits Columbus

The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus visited Columbus Tuesday during its spring concert tour.

The band and chorus performed at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in an event that was free to the public.

The group is one of the world’s leading ensembles that perform a diverse program showcasing the talents of its members. Their travel throughout the county gives them the opportunity to tell the Army story and to represent soldiers.

The band honored Norm Easterbrook of the RiverCenter for his relationship with the Army band and the Army itself. Dr. Jamie Nix, the associate professor at Columbus State University, served as a guest conductor on one of their songs.

