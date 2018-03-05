Army Field Band and Chorus' concert tour visits Columbus

A former Muscogee County inmate is suing the City of Columbus for cruel and unusual punishment after claiming deputies beat and tased him while naked in a dorm for mentally ill patientsMore >>
A former Muscogee County inmate is suing the City of Columbus for cruel and unusual punishment after claiming deputies beat and tased him while naked in a dorm for mentally ill patientsMore >>
The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus visited Columbus Tuesday during its spring concert tour.More >>
The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus visited Columbus Tuesday during its spring concert tour.More >>
The Muscogee County Marshal's Office wants to help you not become a victim when it comes to crime.More >>
The Muscogee County Marshal's Office wants to help you not become a victim when it comes to crime.More >>
The Phenix City School District is inviting the public to attend a forum that will focus on students and the cyber world.More >>
The Phenix City School District is inviting the public to attend a forum that will focus on students and the cyber world.More >>
A Democrat looking to become Georgia's first-ever female governor is in Columbus Monday.More >>
A Democrat looking to become Georgia's first-ever female governor is in Columbus Monday.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Study author Mark Rubinstein said there’s no reason teenagers should be vaping.More >>
Study author Mark Rubinstein said there’s no reason teenagers should be vaping.More >>
An Alabama death row inmate’s attorney filed new evidence Monday of a failed execution attempt he says amounted to "torture" of his client, Doyle Lee Hamm.More >>
An Alabama death row inmate’s attorney filed new evidence Monday of a failed execution attempt he says amounted to "torture" of his client, Doyle Lee Hamm.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
Former U.S. House Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran.More >>
Former U.S. House Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran.More >>