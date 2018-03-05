Facebook shares help Army veteran from Columbus find family after car accident

There is good news after an Army veteran from Columbus was involved in car accident in Smyrna Monday afternoon.

Lucious Walton survived the crash, however, there was the task of locating his next of kin after the accident.

A man who saw Walton's car rolled over on Atlanta Road took to his Instagram and Facebook account in an attempt to locate his family.

After the post was shared over 1,500 times on Facebook, Walton's family was located Monday night shortly before 10 p.m. Facebook users continue to send their well wishes to Walton.

