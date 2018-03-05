Former Muscogee Co. Jail inmate to file lawsuit after allegedly - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Former Muscogee Co. Jail inmate to file lawsuit after allegedly being beaten, tased at the jail

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A former Muscogee County inmate is suing the City of Columbus for cruel and unusual punishment after claiming deputies beat and tased him while naked in a dorm for mentally ill patients.

According to the Columbus City Attorney, the incident was caught on body cam video. Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins replied with this statement:

“This happened under the previous administration and is currently under litigation.”

She wished not to offer a following comment on the case.

Courtney's brother Corey Jackson says he was brutally beaten and thrown in a cell with handcuffs on. He went on to say he lost a tooth and required surgery on his head after bleeding from the mouth.

Video footage shows Jackson naked on the floor of the cell and getting punched by deputies. Shortly after you see him being tased by officers. 

The Columbus City Attorney is working to send WTVM that body cam video as soon as possible. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.

