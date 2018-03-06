FIRST TO ALERT: Tracking rain on the radar this morning. Read wh - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

FIRST TO ALERT: Tracking rain on the radar this morning. Read when it will move out, here.

By Elisabeth D'Amore, Morning Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WTVM Storm Team 9) (Source: WTVM Storm Team 9)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We're starting Tuesday off with wet conditions as light to moderate rainfall moves through the Valley. This will be the story through the morning leaving us with an inch of rain for many. This afternoon rain moves out by 3 PM ET with highs in the 60s.

Cooler and drier air moves which will set the stage for three sunny days for Wednesday through Friday and highs in the 50s and 60s and lows down in the 30s. We will stand a chance at making it to the freezing mark in some communities Thursday and Friday mornings, so that is something we will watch carefully as we get closer.

Heading into the weekend, clouds will increase on Saturday and we will bring back rain chances late Saturday and Sunday - a few storms are possible as well, so we will keep an eye on those for you.  Things cool down again by early next week. Friendly Reminder: Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 11th! We'll "spring forward" one hour.

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here.  It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:23 PM EST2018-03-06 17:23:57 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

  • Dad punishes 'bully' son by making him run to school

    Dad punishes 'bully' son by making him run to school

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:58 AM EST2018-03-06 11:58:09 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:14 AM EST2018-03-06 16:14:07 GMT

    The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.

    More >>

    The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.

    More >>

  • Graphic video: Dad gets into bar fight beatdown with 4-year-old daughter on his hip

    Graphic video: Dad gets into bar fight beatdown with 4-year-old daughter on his hip

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:22 AM EST2018-03-06 16:22:53 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:22 AM EST2018-03-06 16:22:53 GMT
    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)
    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

    More >>

    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly