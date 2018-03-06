FIRST TO ALERT: Tracking rain on the radar this morning. Read when it will move out, here.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We're starting Tuesday off with wet conditions as light to moderate rainfall moves through the Valley. This will be the story through the morning leaving us with an inch of rain for many. This afternoon rain moves out by 3 PM ET with highs in the 60s.

Cooler and drier air moves which will set the stage for three sunny days for Wednesday through Friday and highs in the 50s and 60s and lows down in the 30s. We will stand a chance at making it to the freezing mark in some communities Thursday and Friday mornings, so that is something we will watch carefully as we get closer.

Heading into the weekend, clouds will increase on Saturday and we will bring back rain chances late Saturday and Sunday - a few storms are possible as well, so we will keep an eye on those for you. Things cool down again by early next week. Friendly Reminder: Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 11th! We'll "spring forward" one hour.

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here. It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.