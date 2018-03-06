Governor Deal signs new Georgia state adoption law

(WTVM) - Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has signed a bill into law that will revamp the state's adoption code.

The bill, which was signed Monday, makes several technical changes to the code so that the adoption process can take less time.



One change reduces the length of time a birth mother must change her mind and take back custody of a baby from 10 days to four.



Another makes it possible for adoptive parents to help a birth mother with certain living expenses in private adoptions.

