Auburn University testing bass in Lake Eufaula

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University is conducting a study on the largemouth bass in Lake Eufaula.

Researchers will be collecting DNA samples from fish that are four pounds or larger to determine how much of the "Florida Bass Strain" still exists in the bass in Eufaula.

This information will be used to get Georgia and Alabama to stock more of those fish in the lake.

Researchers are hoping fishermen will help them out and swab any fish over four pounds before mailing the sample in.

Kits for sampling are free and can be found at most tackle shops in Eufaula and at Lakepoint Marina.

