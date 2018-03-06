Eufaula Police tracking wheelchair bound car burglar

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – Eufaula Police released surveillance video showing a person in a wheelchair get out of a white GMC pickup before traveling in the direction of parked vehicles.



That's where the suspect reportedly illegally entered cars outside of a car dealership and committed thefts.

In the video footage, it is hard to clearly identify the suspect and police are hoping the description of the car and the suspect's use of a wheelchair will lead to an arrest.

See the video from the Eufaula Police Department here:





Anyone with information is asked to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

