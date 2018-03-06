Eufaula Police tracking wheelchair bound car burglar - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Eufaula Police tracking wheelchair bound car burglar

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
Connect
(Source: Eufaula Police Department) (Source: Eufaula Police Department)

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – Eufaula Police released surveillance video showing a person in a wheelchair get out of a white GMC pickup before traveling in the direction of parked vehicles.

That's where the suspect reportedly illegally entered cars outside of a car dealership and committed thefts.

In the video footage, it is hard to clearly identify the suspect and police are hoping the description of the car and the suspect's use of a wheelchair will lead to an arrest.

See the video from the Eufaula Police Department here:



Anyone with information is asked to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:23 PM EST2018-03-06 17:23:57 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

  • Dad punishes 'bully' son by making him run to school

    Dad punishes 'bully' son by making him run to school

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:58 AM EST2018-03-06 11:58:09 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:14 AM EST2018-03-06 16:14:07 GMT

    The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.

    More >>

    The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.

    More >>

  • Graphic video: Dad gets into bar fight beatdown with 4-year-old daughter on his hip

    Graphic video: Dad gets into bar fight beatdown with 4-year-old daughter on his hip

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:22 AM EST2018-03-06 16:22:53 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:22 AM EST2018-03-06 16:22:53 GMT
    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)
    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

    More >>

    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly