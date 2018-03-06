Lee Co. School Resource Officer highlighted in New York Times ar - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Lee Co. School Resource Officer highlighted in New York Times article

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Screenshot on Lee County Sheriff's Office FB/ NY Times) (Source: Screenshot on Lee County Sheriff's Office FB/ NY Times)

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Lee County’s Student Resource Officer was featured in a New York Times article highlighting the importance of this role in schools.

“I can turn into a mama bear really quick,” Cpl. Pamela Revels told the New York Times. “And I’ve made that decision that nobody is going to hurt my babies if I can help it.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted the article on its Facebook page saying they are very proud of the job Cpl. Revels and other school resource officers do at the schools in Lee County.

“Establishing relationships with these children is such a crucial role in recognizing and preventing any issues that may arise from threatening situations to child wellness and welfare, and because they love these children,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Click here to read the full New York Times.

