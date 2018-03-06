Opelika Police searching for armed robbery suspect

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Police are searching for a suspect who committed an armed robbery at the La Poblanita supermarket in Opelika.

The store’s clerk and witnesses said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and then demanded money from the cash register and a customer in the store.

The suspect ran in an unknown direction after the robbery and is described to be 6 foot 1-inch black male.

He was last seen wearing a camouflaged face mask, black sweater, camouflaged pants and black shoes.

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information call the Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

