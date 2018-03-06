Opelika police searching for Target theft suspect

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating after a suspect committed several crimes at a Target store.

Police said they are investigating a case of credit card fraud and theft.

The suspect is described as a black female who is around 50- 60-years-old and around 5 feet 6 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information, police ask that you contact the Opelika Police Department’s Investigation Unit at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.