LCSO says no credible school threat discovered in the Beulah com - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

LCSO says no credible school threat discovered in the Beulah community

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to school safety concerns in the Beulah community.

The Lee County School Resource Officer deputies have been involved in working with the schools, parents, and students to determine if any of the concerns are supported by credible evidence.

At this time, no evidence to indicate a clear and present threat to safety has been discovered. What has been evident is that the concerns have been fueled by numerous rumors without any basis in fact.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says everyone’s primary concern is the safety of their children, and they share that concern:

"If anything or anyone poses a possible threat to any school we will intervene immediately to confront the source of the potential harm and make sure that the facts, not rumors, are provided to the public. Our efforts are in partnership with the Lee County School administrators and the faculty and staff of all our county schools. We are committed to ensure a safe environment for our children."

