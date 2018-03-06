Yo Gotti coming to Columbus for March Madness Concert

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Yo Gotti amongst rappers set to take the stage at the Columbus Civic Center for the March Madness Concert.

Yo Gotti, MoneyBagYo, and BlacYoungsta are performing on March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is hosted by Auma Radio.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.