Family raises funeral expenses for 1-year-old allegedly killed in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The family of the one-year-old killed in Phenix City is raising funds for the funeral.

Cataleya Brooks died at her home on Sommerset Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The child's father, 26-year-old Sha'Quel Brooks, was charged with the death of Cataleya.

“She was loved and adored by her mother, her twin sister Zareya and her older sister Shelimar,” the family stated on the GoFundMe page.

According to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, an autopsy revealed that the child’s death was due to blunt force.

“As no one is ever prepared emotionally to bury their children, certainly our family was not prepared to say goodbye after one year of receiving such a bundle of joy,” the family said on the GoFundMe page.

Click here if you would like to contribute to Cataleya’s funeral expenses.

