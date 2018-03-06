Family raises funeral expenses for 1-year-old allegedly killed i - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Family raises funeral expenses for 1-year-old allegedly killed in Phenix City

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: GoFundMe page) (Source: GoFundMe page)
Sha'Quel Brooks (Source: PCPD) Sha'Quel Brooks (Source: PCPD)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The family of the one-year-old killed in Phenix City is raising funds for the funeral.

Cataleya Brooks died at her home on Sommerset Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The child's father, 26-year-old Sha'Quel Brooks, was charged with the death of Cataleya.

“She was loved and adored by her mother, her twin sister Zareya and her older sister Shelimar,” the family stated on the GoFundMe page.

According to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, an autopsy revealed that the child’s death was due to blunt force.

“As no one is ever prepared emotionally to bury their children, certainly our family was not prepared to say goodbye after one year of receiving such a bundle of joy,” the family said on the GoFundMe page.

Click here if you would like to contribute to Cataleya’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:12 PM EST2018-03-06 17:12:56 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

  • Dad punishes 'bully' son by making him run to school

    Dad punishes 'bully' son by making him run to school

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:58 AM EST2018-03-06 11:58:09 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:14 AM EST2018-03-06 16:14:07 GMT

    The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.

    More >>

    The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.

    More >>

  • Graphic video: Dad gets into bar fight beatdown with 4-year-old daughter on his hip

    Graphic video: Dad gets into bar fight beatdown with 4-year-old daughter on his hip

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:22 AM EST2018-03-06 16:22:53 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:22 AM EST2018-03-06 16:22:53 GMT
    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)
    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he has multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

    More >>

    Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly