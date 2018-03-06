Curry St. murder suspect answers to past, separate charges in court

COLUMBUS, GA - (WTVM) - A man wanted on murder charges from November 2017 made his appearance Columbus Recorder’s Court, but answered to other outstanding charges.

On Friday, March 2, 23-year-old Jamar Pipkin led Harris County sheriff's deputies and Georgia State Patrol on a high-speed chase across I-185.

Pipkin was taken to the Harris County Jail, then extradited to the Muscogee County Jail on Monday.

In Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning, we learned that several law enforcement agencies have been looking for Pipkin on armed robbery and obstruction charges, among others.

Officers from multiple agencies revealed in court that Pipkin was allegedly involved in an armed robbery in December 2017.

Before that, in September, the Columbus Police Department pulled Pipkin over for erratic driving, when he allegedly drove away and ran over an officer in the process.

Pipkins pleaded not guilty to those charges. His attorney, Stacey Jackson, said he's going to take a closer look at police video from both incidents, and he hopes this will reveal what really happened.

"Until we actually see the body cam," Jackson said, "I would have to refute the phrase 'running over' or what have you... because the video will actually describe itself."

Jackson also confirmed Pipkin is scheduled to head back to court Wednesday morning to answer to murder charges.

CPD had taken out warrants for Pipkin's arrest in the shooting death of Jahwon Armstead on Curry Street in November 2017.

Pipkin's charges were bound over to Superior Court, where a judge there will determine his bond.

