COURT: Motive revealed after Shaw High School student asks 'help with killing someone'

Eufaula Police released surveillance video showing a person in a wheelchair get out of a white GMC pickup before traveling in the direction of parked vehicles.More >>
Eufaula Police released surveillance video showing a person in a wheelchair get out of a white GMC pickup before traveling in the direction of parked vehicles.More >>
A winning jackpot ticket worth $259,331 was sold in Columbus for the Feb. 28 Fantasy 5 drawing.More >>
A winning jackpot ticket worth $259,331 was sold in Columbus for the Feb. 28 Fantasy 5 drawing.More >>
The family of the one-year-old killed in Phenix City is raising funds for the funeral.More >>
The family of the one-year-old killed in Phenix City is raising funds for the funeral.More >>
An 18-year-old Shaw High School student who reportedly made threats against one of his classmates pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal solicitation.More >>
An 18-year-old Shaw High School student who reportedly made threats against one of his classmates pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal solicitation.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – In the Chattahoochee Valley, hundreds of desperate kids are longing for a loving home.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – In the Chattahoochee Valley, hundreds of desperate kids are longing for a loving home.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
The left-wing Mad Dog PAC is behind the impeachment billboard and others across the country that target Republican lawmakers and conservative causes.More >>
The left-wing Mad Dog PAC is behind the impeachment billboard and others across the country that target Republican lawmakers and conservative causes.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>