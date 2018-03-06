Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $259K sold in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A winning jackpot ticket worth $259,331 was sold in Columbus for the Feb. 28 Fantasy 5 drawing.

Villa Nova Beverages, located at 119 4th St, sold the winning ticket.

Winning numbers from the Feb. 28 drawing were: 8-17-19-23-30.

The winner claimed the prize Thursday at the Georgia Lottery’s Columbus District Office.

Click here for more details about the Georgia Lottery.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.