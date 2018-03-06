Chihuahua successfully undergoes heart surgery at AU College of Veterinary Medicine

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine’s smallest patient went through a successful heart procedure.

Weighing less than two pounds, Luna, a three-month-old, double-coated long-hair Chihuahua, went to Auburn as a referral patient from her Seattle-based primary care veterinarian.

Luna’s owner, Jennifer Glover, says that as anxious as the process was, she is forever grateful to Auburn and to her Seattle veterinarian for saving her pet.

Luna, however, was a special case because of her size. At about 1.76 pounds—Luna was treated slightly differently to compensate for her size, said Dr. Harry Boothe, a veterinary surgeon and professor of soft tissue surgery in the Department of Clinical Sciences who led the surgery team.

“Surgery in small, young patients is a challenge from both an anesthetic and a surgical perspective,” Dr. Boothe said.

When the puppy continued to exhibit signs of the illness, her veterinarian conducted an Echo test and, from that, determined that the tiny dog suffered from Patent Ductus Arteriosus, or PDA.

“I am so pleased with the level of care that we received at Auburn,” Glover said.

Luna’s medical team recommended that Luna be evaluated by her primary veterinarian in six months, but added that the tiny Chihuahua should recover completely from the condition and live a normal, healthy life.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.