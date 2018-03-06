MCSD hosts annual Transition Fair for students with disabilities

The Muscogee County School District in partnership with Columbus State University will host its 8th annual Transition Fair Tuesday, March 20.

The event will take place at Columbus State’s Student Recreation Center from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is an opportunity for parents, educators, and students to get helpful information about services and opportunities to prepare them for life after high school.

Admission is free for parents and students in grades 6th through 12th, with a disability, or on a 504 plan.

Dawnell Jacobs, a MCSD Early College English teacher and published author, will be the keynote speaker. She will share her story if survival and success and offer guidance, support and motivation for parents and students.

Jacobs is also the parent of a student with a disability who is participating in the Ready4Life transition program.

The fair will include, dinner, vendors, and door prizes.

For more information about the Transition Fair, call 706-748-2298 or 706-505-9828.

