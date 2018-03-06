SLIDESHOW: GA photographer captures pictures of slain officer's newborn baby

(WTVM) – “She is the epitome of grace, strength, and love,” that’s how a photographer described the widow of a slain police officer after capturing pictures of their newborn baby.

Alex Maddox, the widow of officer Chase Maddox who was shot and killed in Locust Grove in the line of duty, gave birth to their son, Bodie Allen Maddox.

Photographer Dana Bramlett, owner of d.l.b. Photography was honored to capture the moment between the widow and her son.

“It was an honor do their newborn pictures and to be able to give her a moment to be able to relax and soak in her baby,” Bramlett said.

Bramlett described the baby as sweet, with the sweetest little fuzzy cheeks, and precious in every way.

“I wanted to focus on the baby and a mama's love for her new baby,” Bramlett said.

This is Alex Maddox’s second son.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.