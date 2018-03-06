Student at Beulah High School in Lee Co. arrested for making terrorist threats

A 14-year-old high school student in Lee County was arrested after making comments about shooting a weapon while on school property.

Beulah High School’s administrative staff received a tip Friday, March 2 that a student was making threatening comments pertaining to shooting up the school.

The threat was reported to an on-campus Lee County School Resource Officer who immediately opened an investigation into the complaint.

The investigation revealed information that established probable cause for an arrest. The male student was arrested Tuesday and charged with making a terrorist threat.

A gun was not brought into the school by the student at any time and there is no indication that other students were involved in the incident.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with further information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-527-7847.

