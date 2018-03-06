Columbus church increases security after being burglarized

A new church in Columbus is increasing security after being burglarized.

The incident happened at Judah Worship Center on Victory Drive between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The investigation began after the pastor found a large hole in the hallway of the new church during a maintenance check.

News Leader 9's Tony Sloan has more details at 5:30 p.m EST.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.