TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic blocked on Wynnton road following car 2-car accident

Police and EMS are on the scene of a two-car accident on Wynnton Road in Columbus.

The accident happened Tuesday evening across from the Circle K gas station near the intersection of Wynnton Road and Peacock Avenue.

The westbound lanes are closed.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with News Leader 9 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.