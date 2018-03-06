TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic blocked on Wynnton road following car 2-c - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic blocked on Wynnton road following car 2-car accident

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source:Brandy Harris) (Source:Brandy Harris)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Police and EMS are on the scene of a two-car accident on Wynnton Road in Columbus.

The accident happened Tuesday evening across from the Circle K gas station near the intersection of Wynnton Road and Peacock Avenue. 

The westbound lanes are closed. 

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with News Leader 9 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly