Auburn University hosts active shooter training, emergency preparedness training

Auburn University held emergency preparedness and active shooter training for its employees Tuesday.

Campus Safety and Security staff say the monthly meetings are to make sure all employees know what to do in a time of crisis.

"Give them options if something were to happen whether it be someone with a gun, shots fired or someone with a knife. We want to give them options to quickly make a decision to save their life or someone else around them," says Chance Corbett with Auburn University Campus Safety.

Due to the recent threats across the nation, Auburn’s safety and Security officials say they plan on holding more active shooting training and other training for students.

