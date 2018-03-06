GA governor candidate visits Columbus for Republican debate

A Republican candidate for Georgia’s governor visited Columbus Tuesday.

Hunter Hill was in town for the Georgia Republican Gubernatorial Debate that took place at Columbus State University.

"Back in Columbus tonight, we are having our first televised debate for our campaign for governor," says Hill.

Hill has served in the state Senate for five years and says his many years of diverse leadership experience in military combat, business, and politics provides a unique perspective that will guide Georgia to reach its full potential.

The debate was hosted by the Muscogee County Republican Party and moderated by professors and members of the media.

