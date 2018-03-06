Jasponica Florence Moore announces run for Russell County Probate Judge

Jasponica Florence Moore officially announced her candidacy for Russell County Probate Judge.

Her campaign promises to oversee will and trusts, voter registration, recording deeds, mortgages, and adoptions.

Moore has served Alabama as a chief school officer, school principal, and currently a director for the Russell County School District.

"We are always reminded that so many lost their lives, bled, and died for the right to vote. So many people sacrificed for this basic right of being a citizen in a democratic society and it’s very important that we exercise that right," says Moore.

She was joined by family, friends, and her constituents Tuesday outside of the Russell County Probate Courthouse when she announced her candidacy.

