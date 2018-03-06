Amerigroup, Boys & Girls Club partner for Men's Empowerment Forum

Gangs, guns, drugs, and education were among the topics at Tuesday night’s Men’s Empowerment Forum in Columbus.

The event brought together nearly 100 young men who attend the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Men who mentor these teens took the time out to listen to their concerns and answer their questions on a variety of issues. The event was held at the Boys and Girls Club on Cusseta Road and was sponsored by Amerigroup.

