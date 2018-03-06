Benefit concert held for Columbus police officer after daughter passes away

People from across Columbus came together to support a Columbus police officer who recently lost his six-year-old daughter.

A fundraiser was held in honor of officer Isiah Rodriguez whose daughter died Feb. 28 from asthma.

The Outskirts Sports Bar and Grill hosted a benefit concert featuring local artists and bands to show support for Rodriguez and his family.

"It means a lot. It helps out a lot in this crucial time and I say thanks to them for everything,” says Rodriguez.

He says his daughter Kylen suffered from asthma since birth and had been struggling recently with the changing weather conditions.

