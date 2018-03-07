Auburn City Council approves $29M construction of new public safety building

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two escaped inmates.More >>
Columbus Fire and EMS is investigating a fire on River Road. Officials are urging the public to avoid the 800 block of River Road.More >>
Auburn City Council approved the construction of a project that will include a new fire station.More >>
Fort Benning is about to say farewell to the man in charge of the place for the past two years, General Eric Wesley.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
The constable says the “challenge” to arrest the most people was meant to be a joke, and there is no quota system in place in the precinct.More >>
An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
The Hallsville Bobcat Belles showed off their 'moooves' at a contest recently, and the video has quickly gone viral.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
