Auburn City Council approves $29M construction of new public safety building

Auburn City Council approved the construction of a project that will include a new fire station.

The $29 million public safety project will allow a new building to be constructed on the site of Auburn Fire Department Station 1 on the corner of Road Street and Magnolia Avenue.

Fire Station 1 will be rebuilt as part of the new building.

Many people are still waiting for the vote on the northwest Auburn plan and the proposed raising of building height limits. Decisions on those proposals are expected at a later date.

