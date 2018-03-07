UPDATE: Standoff underway after 4 shot, 1 dead in Hurtsboro, AL restaurant shooting

A shooting has occurred at the City Grill restaurant in Hurtsboro, AL located at 531 Main St.Wednesday morning.

A standoff is now underway on Goolsby Street where the alleged suspect has barricaded himself at his home, just a couple of streets over from the restaurant where the shooting occurred.

According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office, four people have been shot and one person has died.

There are no reports yet on the condition of the other three victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

