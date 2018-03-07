UPDATE: Suspect in custody; Restaurant owner killed in Hurtsboro shooting

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.

“It is a sad day that we have to work this type of case and I am certainly here for the family of all who were shot,” Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said.

The shooting happened at the City Grill restaurant located at 531 Main Street. Donny Hughes, the owner of the restaurant was identified as the man shot and killed Wednesday morning.

“He was absolutely one of the nicest people you will ever meet," Taylor said.

Taylor says the suspect is now in custody, but he will not release the suspect’s identity.

He also says the weapon used, a .22 caliber rifle is now in the custody of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

“My opinion that these shootings involving mentally disturbed individuals are occurring more and more because of the media attention they receive,” Taylor said.

Several rounds were fired in the restaurant and Taylor says the suspect could face a capital murder charge.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

