GA lawmakers propose creation of committees on school security

Since the Parkland, FL school shooting last month, Georgia lawmakers have been working to improve school security.

Lawmakers announced Tuesday they have introduced proposals to create study committees on school security.

This would allow those on each committee to write a report on their findings of ways to make Georgia schools safer. The plan is to tour the entire state and talk with parents, students, educators, and community leaders to see what they can do in rural and suburban schools.

"We don't know what the answer's going to be yet, and I wouldn't want to guess today, but what I do know is we will have the right recommendations based on what the best practices are, and what we can do moving forward. so, we will figure that out and we'll do it in a very thoughtful and meaningful way," said State Sen. John Albers.

The 2019 budget will include eight million dollars in funding for school security.

