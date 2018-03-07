FIRST TO ALERT: Cooler air has arrived. Could see frost/freeze conditions tonight & tomorrow.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The colder air moved in during the overnight hours and we're waking up to temperatures in the 40s with a breezy NW wind. Gusts could be as high as 25 mph through the day with highs only in the 50s.

The potential to see a frost/freeze tonight and Thursday night remain the big weather story since we had such a warm February. Temperatures sensitive vegetation, beware. Highs will be in the 50s under sunny skies again tomorrow.

We should see highs back in the 60s on Friday, but get ready for clouds to increase Saturday along with a slight chance of showers. Better chances for rain - and some storms - will return Sunday morning with another good soaking expected across the area. Lingering showers could start off our next week. Temperatures cool back down into the 50s for Monday afternoon. Near 60 for the rest of next week with overnight lows in the 30s again.

