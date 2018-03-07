Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus ends flu restrictions

Restrictions that were once in place at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus have been lifted.

Piedmont Columbus Regional says that effective today, Wednesday, Mar. 7, patient visitation restrictions are no longer in effect.

The hospital had been restricting who could come see patients while an outbreak of the flu virus was spreading.

Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus will also discontinue the use of its “influenza clinic,” a trailer parked outside the hospital to segregate those with the flu from other patients.

The decision to drop the restrictions and shut down the clinic comes after weekly influenza reports showed the number of flu patients had dropped below average for this time of year.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.