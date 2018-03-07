Military Matters: Ft. Benning says farewell to commanding general

Fort Benning is about to say farewell to the man in charge of the place for the past two years, General Eric Wesley. He leaves for a new assignment in Virginia in less than two weeks.

His replacement arrives on Mar. 19 from Louisiana.

Wesley arrived at Ft. Benning two years ago as a Brigadier General.

He has since earned an additional star and gets one more as he leaves.

Gen. Wesley will report to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia as a Lieutenant General.

We say best of luck, Gen. Wesley.

Major General Gary Brito will assume command in twelve days.

Brito comes to the Maneuver Center of Excellence from Fort Polk, Louisiana.

The Change of Command ceremony is scheduled for Mar. 19 at York Field on post.

