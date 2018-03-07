12,000-square-foot home sustains extensive fire damage on River Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Dozens of fire officials responded to a 12,000-square-foot home Wednesday morning.

The house, located in the 8800 block of River Road, sustained extensive fire damage after 35 fire personnel responded to the scene.

Officials were urging the public to avoid the area due to the incident this morning.

According to Fire Marshal Ricky Shores, the homeowners were home at the time of the fire. One person had a minor injury.

House Fire 8000 Block of River Road. Columbus Muscogee County GA. Please, avoid that area!! — Columbus Fire & EMS (@ColumbusFireEMS) March 7, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.