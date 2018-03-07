UPDATE: 2 Muscogee Co. inmates captured in Marion County

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Marion County Sheriff's Office has captured two Muscogee County escaped inmates.

The escaped inmates are now being extradited to Muscogee County.

Here are the details of the inmates who escaped and have now been captured:

Jeremiah Lockhart, 24, charged with simple battery and burglary, false imprisonment, and obstruction of an officer.

Jonathan Browning, 27, charged with violation of probation and criminal damage to property in the second-degree.

Police say an investigation revealed that Lockhart and Browning were assisted in the escape by Jessica Lynne Swenson, girlfriend of Jeremiah Lockhart.

The investigation also reveals Swenson drove Browning and Lockhart to Marion County, Georgia and dropped them off at a residence.

Swenson, 30, of Phenix City was arrested at TSYS where she is employed and she is charged with two counts of aiding in the escape of Browning and Lockhart.

