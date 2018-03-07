12-year-old shot in the chest at Elizabeth Canty Apartments

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured a 12-year-old boy Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened at Elizabeth Canty Apartments located at 2000 Cusseta Road.

Police were called to the Midtown Medical Center around 6 p.m. and found a 12-year-old victim had been shot in the chest and the chin at the apartments.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

No suspects have been named in the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

