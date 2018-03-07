Carver High School alumni class gives back to seniors in need

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Carver High School's graduating class of 1982 presented 4 students with a check to help pay for their senior dues Wednesday morning.

The alumni committee had their 35th class reunion in October 2017. They decided to take money left over from their class reunion and use it to give back to their alma mater.

The committee spoke with counselors at Carver High School to find out their greatest need and was notified that 6 students fall under the McKinney–Vento Homeless Assistance Act and would not be able to afford their senior dues.

On Wednesday morning, the committee was able to pay for 4 student's class dues and present them with a check for $720.00 at a presentation at Carver High School.

This will give the students an opportunity to go to school without worrying about how to pay for senior trips, a yearbook, and class t-shirts.

Committee member, John Hodges Jr., says he hopes that this will serve as motivation for other alumni classes to give back to their schools in the future.

