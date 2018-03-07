COURT: Witnesses recount the night of the Curry St. murder; suspect pleaded not guilty

Hogansville Police arrested a man for stealing property from a deceased man and not reporting the death.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
Jamar Pipkin, 23, pleaded not guilty to murder after the shooting death of Jahwon Armstead on Curry street.More >>
Columbus Fire and EMS is investigating a fire on River Road. Officials are urging the public to avoid the 800 block of River Road.More >>
Two people were charged with possession of methamphetamine in Columbus.More >>
Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.More >>
St. Tammany Parish officials held a news conference Wednesday updating the public on the arrests made in connection to a couple found submerged in a car at a Pearl River boat ramp.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.More >>
If you look like the spitting image of your dad, you may need to thank him the next time you visit.More >>
The Hallsville Bobcat Belles showed off their 'moooves' at a contest recently, and the video has quickly gone viral.More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
