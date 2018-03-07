MCSD plans sit-ins as alternate for National School Walkout Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District has developed sit-ins as an alternate activity for The National School Walkout Day.

The program is called "Speak-up! Sit-in!" sit-in is an alternate for National School Walkout Day where students will have the opportunity to get a firsthand look at how government works at the capitol via live stream video without walking out of classrooms.

“This is clearly an issue of great importance to many students nationwide, including our own. However, an outdoor walk-out on a designated date and appointed time is obviously a safety concern in itself. Therefore, with the help of our participating local State Legislative Delegation members, we have developed a civics engagement activity that we believe will provide students with a safe and appropriate forum in which to express their thoughts and concerns,” said Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.

Students from MCSD’s middle and high schools will select delegates to participate in the video conference with local legislators on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 9:00-9:45 a.m.

Delegates will lead the dialogue with questions from students across the district.

Each middle and high school can view the live stream in their classrooms.

Any parent who does not want his/her child to participate in this activity will have the opportunity to opt-out.

Each school will provide those students alternative activities during the session.

A letter outlining the full details, including the opt-out information, will be provided by each school.

“We hope our students will find this activity meaningful and take advantage of the opportunity to engage in an exercise aligned with our Civics and American Government lessons. We believe this will inspire and equip our students to become active and productive citizens in a safe and productive manner,” said Lewis.

The public will also have the chance to view the stream from the MCSD Facebook page @muscogeecountyschooldistrict.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.