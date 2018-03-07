LaGrange police chief visits the White House for Opioid Summit

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar visited the White House to discuss policy with top leaders at the Opioid Summit.

Chief Dekmar was among other chiefs of police from around the U.S. who were there to represent the International Association of Chiefs of Police at meetings with high ranking administration officials.

Chief Dekmar spoke directly with senior advisors to President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was also at the Opioid Summit.

Topics of discussion on Thursday included, among others, the role police can play in addressing the opioid epidemic, gun violence, and interactions with persons affected by mental illness.

