CPD arrests 2 people for possessing $1K+ worth of methamphetamine

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two people were charged with possession of methamphetamine in Columbus.

Jamie McCrary, 28, and 29-year-old Alisha Torres were arrested on March 6 around 2:48 p.m. in the area of Beallwood Avenue and Manchester Expressway.

According to a report, police found two plastic bags containing a total of nearly 12 grams of methamphetamine worth a street value of $1,109.

The duo was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Drug-related objects

Driving while suspended or revoked

Tinted windshield or window

Police also recovered a digital scale and a glass-smoking device.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.