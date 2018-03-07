Hogansville police discover body in a home, arrest man for stealing property

HOGANSVILLE, GA (WTVM) – Hogansville Police arrested a man for stealing property from a deceased man and not reporting the death.

Police arrested 29-year-old Christopher Harris after receiving a tip that someone entered the property the man who was found dead in his home.

Harris did not report the death and stole an undetermined amount of cash from the man, who has not been identified.

The man was found dead in his home at 512 Askew Ave. in Hogansville on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at 12:12 p.m. after a utility worker grew suspicious about the whereabouts of the resident who never missed a payment.

After getting no answer from the resident, the city employee called his supervisor, who called the police and requested a welfare check.

When police arrived at the home, they discovered the body and shortly after, they received an anonymous tip that someone had entered the home shortly after the man’s death.

Hogansville police have recovered a portion of the money after the arrest of Harris and are currently investigating the case.

If you have any information, call the Hogansville Police Department at 706-637-6648.

