Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Columbus Ballet presents 'Sleeping Beauty' ballet performance

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the Columbus Ballet presents “Sleeping Beauty” Friday, March 16 at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and free pre-concert activities start at 6:30 p.m.

Laura Johnson, Co-Director of the Columbus Ballet, says "Bridget Adams, my fellow Co-Director, and I are so excited to bring this timeless fairy tale to the stage. I think most children know the story of Princess Aurora and how she is saved by the kiss of her beloved Prince, but what is so fun for us is that we get to present a cast of fanciful characters, many children already know from other stories, in the ballet version of Sleeping Beauty. It will leave everyone feeling happily ever after!"

Tickets can be purchased at the RiverCenter Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or one hour prior to the performance.

Adult tickets are $20 and student tickets are $10. Tickets for children under 12 years old are $5.

For more information call the RiverCenter Box Office at 706-256-3645, or click here.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.