LaGrange police dedicates tribute to fallen K-9 officer

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department dedicated a tribute video to the K-9 officer who sadly passed away last week due to cancer.

LaGrange Police posted the tribute video to Rik on Facebook Tuesday, March 6, saying, "We wanted to give Rik a proper tribute so we put together a little something to honor his life and dedicated service. Rest In peace Rik. We will miss you."

You can see the tribute to Rik here:

