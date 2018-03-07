City of LaGrange receives prestigious Tony Hawk grant

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The city of LaGrange was awarded the Tony Hawk grant to help construct a new skate plaza downtown.

The $10,000 grant will offset the cost to build the new concrete skate plaza in the south end of downtown LaGrange.

This award comes after a detailed design process led by Kanten Russell of Stantec, Inc. Kanten is a former professional skateboarder turned skate park designer who led the design process with the help of the local skateboarding community.

City of LaGrange Senior Planner Leigh Threadgill said it is a big deal for the city, “Just to have recognition by the Tony Hawk Foundation speaks to the worthiness of the project and its high-quality design. This will certainly be an exciting addition to the downtown footprint.”

Construction is expected to begin on the city’s Skate Plaza by Summer 2018 and completed in Fall 2018.

The Skate Plaza is a part of the Callaway Foundation’s South bend Park that will include a playground, Dog Park, and playfield, which should be completed by Fall 2018.

